Give the gift of golf at 16 different Colorado courses

If you are wondering what to get the golfer in your family this holiday season, the Rocky Mountain Golf Card provides a sampling of some of Colorado's fantastic courses.

The card, which sells for $99, includes one round of buy-one-get-one-free golf at 16 courses within the high country resort communities and the western slope. The card is good throughout the 2019 season and golf enthusiasts can save up to $1,100 if the card is used at every course.

"There are similar discount golf card products along the front range and on the western slope, but nothing that also encompassed the golf courses in the resort communities," said Holli Snyder, event manager for Colorado Mountain News Media.

Even if you have a favorite course or are a member at one of the many clubs in your area, get out and explore new courses with your spouse, friend, or out of town guest.

"I purchased a couple of the 2018 cards for myself and thoroughly enjoyed it," said Alan Sandberg, a golfer from Avon, CO. "In some cases, you make your money back after playing just one course."

"Golf can be a bit pricey out here, the Rocky Mountain Golf Card allows you to experience a new course and see a different part of Colorado," said Nate Corsbie, head golf professional at Eagle Ranch Golf Club. "Make a weekend out of it and play a few courses you've never played before while taking advantage of the savings.

The 2019 Rocky Mountain Gift Card is on sale now until the limited number of cards sell out.

For more details visit http://www.rockymountaingolfcard.com.

Recommended Stories For You