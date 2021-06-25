Girls win gold in 4×200 at state
Moffat County High School team takes back the top of the podium in relay
For the Craig Press
Moffat County High School girls track stars may have had to wait a full 25 months to climb back to the top of the podium, but the sensation was well worth it.
MCHS took the gold Friday in the 4×200-meter relay, run by Halle Hamilton, Emma Jones, Sadie Smilanich and Emaleigh Papierski.
The first-place time was 1:45.46.
The foursome who had previously broken a school record with their mark of 1:44.8 that qualified them for state.
The win was the second in a row for Hamilton, Jones and Papierski, who were on the state champion team in 2019.
And the conditions were oddly similar to two years ago both on the Jeffco Stadium track and in the sky above.
