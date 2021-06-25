 Girls win gold in 4×200 at state | CraigDailyPress.com
Girls win gold in 4×200 at state

Moffat County High School team takes back the top of the podium in relay

Andy Bockelman
For the Craig Press
Emaleigh Papierski crosses the finish line first as her Moffat County 4x200 team won gold at the state track meet Friday, retaking the top of the podium after a title two years ago.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

Moffat County High School girls track stars may have had to wait a full 25 months to climb back to the top of the podium, but the sensation was well worth it.

MCHS took the gold Friday in the 4×200-meter relay, run by Halle Hamilton, Emma Jones, Sadie Smilanich and Emaleigh Papierski.

The first-place time was 1:45.46.

The foursome who had previously broken a school record with their mark of 1:44.8 that qualified them for state.

The win was the second in a row for Hamilton, Jones and Papierski, who were on the state champion team in 2019.

And the conditions were oddly similar to two years ago both on the Jeffco Stadium track and in the sky above.

This story will be updated.

Moffat County High School runner Halle Hamilton runs the first leg of the championship 4x200 relay at the state championship track meet Thursday.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press
Emaleigh Papierski, Sadie Smilanich, Emma Jones and Halle Hamilton pose for a photo after their state-title 4x200 relay at the state championship track meet Friday.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press
Emaeligh Papierski, left, Halle Hamilton, Emma Jones and Sadie Smilanich hug after their state championship-winning 4x200 relay Friday.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press
Emma Jones cheers on Sadie Smilanich after handing the baton off to her for the third leg of the winning 4x200 relay at the state championship track meet Friday.
Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

