Girl Scouts hosting indoor camping session Sept. 30

Girl Scouts of Colorado will host Camp Like a GIRL from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, Room 185.

The event features a number of scout-related activities to give potential members in grades kindergarten through fifth-grade in Craig an idea of what the organization does, according to a news release.

“Our goal of this event is to give all girls who want to experience Girl Scouts the opportunity to join a troop and make lasting friendships while learning to be girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place,” the release said.

Register at tinyurl.com/CampInside.

For more information, contact 970-628-8009 or ashley.douglas@gscolorado.org.