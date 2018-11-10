Gift gala: Holiday Craft Show provides early Christmas shopping in Craig

Those looking to get an especially early jump on the holiday season needed look no further than Center of Craig this weekend as part of the Downtown Business Association’s annual Holiday Craft Show.

Homemade crafts, foods, pieces of art and more from local vendors were on display and ready to wrap up to put under the tree.

Among those setting up shop was Tina Fox under the mantle of Tina’s Creations, with a table of gift basket assortments and a shelf to the side with canned goods, offering specialty foods for every taste.

The business is one she’s had for about three years, and she was eager to get to selling at this year’s two-day show.

“Yesterday was kind of slow, but that’s Friday for you,” she said Saturday afternoon. “Saturday is always the better day.”

With booths set up on both floors of the community building, as well as an appearance by Santa Claus, the venue was packed with shoppers already putting some thought into Christmas gifts.

Recommended Stories For You

Under the name Handmade with Love, Kim Griffin’s inventory included holiday decorations and ornaments as well as festive stationery.

“I’ve almost sold out of the little Post-It notes, and I started with tons,” she said. “My paper crosses and rosettes have been doing really good, too.”

Griffin added that a good turnout in November is an indicator that buyers will be even greater in numbers in a month.

“It’s a great kickoff, definitely a good start, and we’ll probably be doing even better in December,” she said.