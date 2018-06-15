Get your heart pumping with Saturday 5K — Health Briefs

The sixth annual Wake the Whittler 5K and One-Mile Fun Run, part of the Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, takes place Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Wake the Whittler, the first in a series of summer running events hosted by Friends of Moffat County Education, starts registration at 7:15 a.m., with the 5K kicking off at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run following.

All runners will receive a t-shirt and the top male and female runners in each age group will take home prizes. The cost is $20 for adults 18 and older, free to kids.

Funds benefit FMCE's work with local schools.

For more information, contact info@moffatcountyeducation.org.

Physicals available July 25 for MCHS, CMS athletes

Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School students who plan on playing sports during the 2018-19 school year must have a physical examination in order to compete.

Memorial Regional Health Medical Clinic, 785 Russell St., will offer physicals from 5 to 7 p.m. July 25 with the times blocked off specially for students.

The cost is $15 per athlete and will benefit Moffat County sports programs. Students are also able to make their own appointments if they prefer. For more information, call 970-824-7036.

New health, wellness group meets Tuesdays

A free health and wellness group has begun meeting at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at 18 W. Victory Way.

The group focus on weight loss and fitness and is structured similarly to Weight Watchers, with weekly meetings, weigh-ins, discussions and guest speakers.

For more information or be placed on the group email list, call Suzanne at 970-826-0545 or 970-846-0616.

Program helps pregnant women quit tobacco

Northwest Colorado Health's Baby and Me Tobacco Free program helps expectant mothers quit tobacco with prenatal smoking cessation sessions and incentives. Smoking during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage, premature birth, birth defects and infant death.

Program participants who quit smoking, remain smoke-free and attend monthly smoking cessation sessions during pregnancy and for a year after their baby is born will receive vouchers for free diapers.

For more information, call 970-870-4103.



Precautions advised during tick season

Northwest Colorado Health advises precautions against ticks and tick-borne diseases during spring and summer months. Ticks are commonly found in wooded or brushy areas with tall grass. They may also inhabit rustic mountain cabins, where chipmunks and other rodents may have visited. Recommendations to prevent tick bites include the following.



• Wear light-colored long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

• Avoid walking through high grass and bushy areas and sitting on logs or against trees.

• Use a blanket or tarp when resting or picnicking on the ground.

• Use repellents labeled for ticks. Those who spend a lot of time in tick habitat should consider wearing Permethrin-treated clothing (never apply Permethrin to the skin).

• Perform thorough tick checks after spending time in tick habitat.

Ticks should be removed from the skin as soon as possible. After removing a tick from a person or pet, wash hands immediately. If symptoms of illness are observed after a tick bite or exposure to ticks, seek prompt medical attention.

For more information and resources, visit coloradoticks.org.

Wellness Wednesday program offered weekly for seniors

Wellness Wednesday is a day of activities and health services for older adults. The day includes exercise classes, foot care, senior wellness checks, lunch, guest speakers and pinochle every Wednesday at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 678 School Street. The program is offered by Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well program. Suggested donations or fees apply to some activities and services, but no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

See a complete schedule of activities, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.