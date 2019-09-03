Get wild about wellness in Craig with children’s health fair

Free health screenings for children 5 and younger will be available during the Wild About Wellness Children’s Health Fair hosted by Connections 4 Kids.

The fair runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1295 W. Ninth St.

Organizers will offer screenings for height, weight, vision, hearing, dental, speech, development and behavior issues, immunizations and occupational therapy, among other resources.

Walk-ins are welcome, but parents can also schedule appointments ahead of time.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 970-824-1081 or email betsy@connections4kids.org.