Get running as bright colors fly during Elevate Education 5K at Moffat County Balloon Festival

Runners in the Elevate Education 5K race below hot air balloons during Moffat County Balloon Festival.

Sasha Nelson/staff

Get your feet moving on the ground this weekend while also enjoying some beautiful sights in the sky.

The annual Elevate Education 5K and One-Mile Fun Run hosted by Friends of Moffat County Education will take place at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Loudy-Simpson Park, shortly after the Saturday balloon launch for Moffat County Balloon Festival.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

Registration is $20 per runner, with kids under 18 free. Prizes will go to the top finishers of each age group.

The proceeds will benefit FMCE’s work with local schools.

The registration form is available at mcballoonfestival.com/schedule.

For more information, contact info@moffatcountyeducation.org.