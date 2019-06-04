Get hooked by fun at free fishing event hosted by Moffat County cops, vets

Allie King, left, and Kinley Peters share a pole during Cops, Kids and Vets Fishing Day.

Andy Bockelman

The annual Cops, Kids and Vets Fishing Day takes place Wednesday, June 5 at the Moffat County Public Safety Center’s Little Rascals Pond, 800 W. First St., offering fully stocked waters for children and families to fish for free.

The evening runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., but participants are encouraged to arrive early for registration to get their line in the pond as soon as possible for an hour of competition.

Kids can interact with Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol members as well as agents of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Department of Wildlife who will provide additional poles if needed.

Local veterans will also provide free food such as hamburgers, hot dogs and chips.

Awards will go toward the first fish caught, biggest fish and other accolades. Organizers have a multitude of prizes available, though they won’t be surprised to see kids fishing with gear they won last year.

For more information, call 970-824-4495 or visit facebook.com/Moffat-County-Sheriffs-Office-778014692248184/.