Get creative with Moffat County Libraries’ pumpkin decorating contest

Break out the crafts materials — Moffat County Libraries’ Craig branch will host its annual pumpkin decorating contest throughout the month of October.

The contest runs from Oct. 7 to 28, and is free and open to all ages for pumpkins or gourds at Moffat County Library’s Craig branch, 570 Green St.

The event will not feature carved pumpkins, though paints, papers, markers, glue and other items are allowed. Pumpkins must be “family-friendly” so that they don’t scare youngsters.

Pumpkins will be on display at the library leading up to Halloween, but entrants must take home their pieces by before Nov. 1 before they are discarded.

For more information, call 970-824-5116.