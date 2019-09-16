Get cracking with Craig Chamber’s Crabfest in October

Volunteers bring freshly-cooked king crab through the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion kitchen at Craig Chamber of Commerce Crabfest.

Andy Bockelman

Craig Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Crabfest Saturday, Oct. 12 at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the yearly event, which features large servings of king crab legs, as well as a menu of red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, herb and cheese biscuits, dessert buffet and tropical drinks through a cash bar.

The night will also feature a silent auction and a comedy performance from a Comedy Works comedian.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available at the Chamber building, 360 E. Victory Way.

For more information, call 970-824-5689.