Geoffrey Duzik remains in Moffat County jail awaiting services at state hospital

A Craig man found incompetent to face trial on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder of a detention deputy, continues to await transfer to the state psychiatric hospital in Pueblo for further evaluation.

Geoffrey Duzik was remanded to the hospital for evaluation and competency restoration in February and is, according to Moffat County Court Judge Sandra Gardner, “still waiting for a bed in Pueblo.”

His presence in the video courtroom at a review hearing Tuesday, March 26 was waived by Gardner. A detention deputy had approached Duzik a few minutes before and said he “refused to get dressed and refused to leave his cell, stating, ‘I don't think so.’"

The judge asked if Duzik had otherwise been complying with his confinement.

“For the most part yes,” the deputy said.

The case was held over for another review, set for 11 a.m. April 23.

Duzik faces multiple charges across three cases, including first-degree burglary (forced entry) of a residence, first-degree assault of a non-family member with a weapon, intimidating a witness or victim, criminal mischief, and criminal attempt. He also faces seven felony charges, including one count of criminal attempted first-degree murder (a Class 2 felony) stemming from a Nov. 10 incident, when he allegedly assaulted and injured a detentions deputy.

His competency to face charges was evaluated in December. The resulting competency report has been sealed by the court, but Assistant District Attorney Matt Tjosvold said in December the report indicates Duzik can be restored to competency with appropriate medication.

Only two locations in Colorado provide inpatient restoration services for people committed by the courts — The Colorado Mental Health Institute at the Pueblo campus and the jail-based RISE (Restoring Individuals Safely and Effectively) program in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

It generally takes an average of 106 days to restore competency, and during treatment, some individuals are found permanently incompetent to proceed, according to Elizabeth Owens, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health.

Duzik has joined more than 130 people on the waiting list, Owens said in February, but she was unable to provide an estimate on how long Duzik may have to wait.

Once a bed is available, the sheriff’s office will transport Duzik to the facility in Pueblo. Until then, the Moffat County jail is responsible for his care and the cost of that care.