General Election preliminary results for Moffat County

2020 Election



The Moffat County Election’s Office saw 6,850 people cast votes this election season, resulting in a turnout of 70.79% of all registered voters within Moffat County.

This year, voters had their voices heard on the Presidential race, the Colorado Senator’s race, Representative to the 117th United States Congress-District 3 race, State Board of Education – Congressional District 3 race, State Senator District 8, State Representative – District 57, and more.

As of 9 p.m., here are the preliminary results for Moffat County voters.

In the Presidential Electors race, Moffat County once again voted heavily in favor of Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence. Moffat County voters cast 5,506 votes (80.4%) for the Trump/Pence ticket, while 1,153 voters (16.8%) punched their ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The ticket of Jo Jorgenson/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen received 94 votes, while the ticket of Kanye West/Michelle Tidball received 20 votes in Moffat County.

Prior to preliminary results from Moffat County, five major TV networks declared Biden the winner in Colorado by 7:30 p.m. The Associated Press followed minutes later. According to polling results from the Denver Post, Biden holds a 56.1% advantage to Trump’s 41% as of 9 p.m.

In the United States Senator race, Cory Gardner cruised to a win in Moffat County, scoring 5,389 votes to John Hickenlooper’s 1,079. However, Hickenlooper had 1,459,228 votes, or 55% of the total, as of 8:30 p.m. Gardner had 1,131,710 votes, which was 43%.

The race was called shortly after 8:30 p.m.

In the most talked-about race in Colorado this election season, Silt native and Republican CD-3 candidate Lauren Boebert scored a decisive win in Moffat County, edging Diane Mitsch Bush by a count of 5,411 to 1,098.

As of 8:30 p.m., Boebert was up 49% to 47% over Mitsch Bush in the massive district, which spans the Western Slope and reaches around to Pueblo, according to the Colorado Sun.

The candidates were split by a little more than 10,000 votes. As of 9 p.m., the race is too close to call as several counties had not reported their results.

The race between Karl Hanlon and Bob Rankin in State Senator – District 8 leaned heavily in favor of Rankin in Moffat County, as voters cast 5,489 votes for Bob Rankin and just 1,109 for Karl Hanlon.

Statewide though, the first batch of vote tallies reported by counties to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office gave Hanlon 53% of the vote, as of 7:30 p.m., to Rankin’s 47%.

In the State Representative – District 57 race between Perry Will and Colin Wilhelm, the incumbent Will appears set for another term. In Moffat County, voters leaned heavily towards Will, casting 5,486 votes for Will to 1,066 for Wilhelm.

As of roughly 8 p.m. Tuesday, Will leads roughly 57% to 42% over Wilhelm, the Democratic challenger.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

