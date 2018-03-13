Gene Adamek: Humanism seeks destruction of America

My wife and I were passing through the little town of Baggs, Wyoming, one afternoon, and we stopped to have lunch at a local restaurant. We seated ourselves across from a young couple with a small boy of about 8 or 9.

To everyone's surprise, the little boy suddenly stood up and began reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. His parents were obviously caught off guard, but they let him finish, then asked him to sit down.

We finished our lunch, and, on the way out, we stopped at their table and told the young boy, "Great job."

The boy's mother replied, "We had to fight to keep the Pledge of Allegiance in our classrooms." She was visibly upset.

Flashback to 1983. Humanist John Dunphy was writing an article for the January issue of "The Humanist Magazine."

"The classroom must and will become an area of conflict between the old and the new — the rotting corpse of Christianity, together with all its adjacent evils and misery, and the new faith of humanism, resplendent with the promise of a world in which the never-realized Christian ideal of 'love thy neighbor' will finally be achieved."

Written and endorsed by many educators, scientists and scholars in 1963, the Humanist Manifesto II envisioned this "new age" to come.

• Population control (the right of suicide and abortion)

• Socialism (income distribution; capitalism is unfair)

• Nature over God (we must save ourselves)

• Evolution (we made ourselves)

• Global government (no borders; mass immigration)

• Sexual exploration (L, B, G, T, Q — a new alphabet)

• Autonomous and situational ethics (do as you please)

So, if you take all the fancy dress off of humanism and dismantle all that it pretends to be, what you find underneath resembles Marxism: a man-made system that panders to the flesh and seeks only to destroy America — our way of life.

We must remind our children that life is still sacred, and people are not always what they appear to be. As my favorite Mexican singer, songwriter and poet, Freddie Fender, use to say: "A monkey dressed up in a tuxedo is still a monkey."

Gene Adamek

Craig