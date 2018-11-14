G’day, mate: Moffat County’s Coltyn Terry raising funds to run for Down Under Sports

Moffat County High School’s Coltyn Terry has been no stranger to adapting to new terrain week after week during the fall cross country season, going from a lush golf course to a plain dirt path with ease.

But, his latest destination may just be the most unusual.

Terry was recently approached to compete for Australian high school program Down Under Sports, which offers American athletes the opportunity to engage in their favorite activity as part of a lengthy summer trip to the Southern Hemisphere.

The excursion will take place from June 29 to July 8, though the fundraising has already begun in order to finance it.

Those who compete with Down Under Sports must pay $4,700 altogether to participate and travel. Terry’s early goal is to raise $1,000 by the end of November, which will knock an additional $500 off the price tag as organizers see he’s serious by starting early.

The MCHS harrier first received a letter from Down Under expressing interest midway through the cross country season.

“They sent the letter straight to the school, so they came in during my math class and showed me all this,” he said. “I opened it up and thought, ‘this is pretty cool.'”

He added that his race times early in the fall, including September’s Liberty Bell Invite, helped draw attention. He was also among the top five Bulldog boys runners at both the 3A Region Meet, where the squad took second, and at the 3A State Championships, as part of a 12th-place team finish.

Terry, who also has competed in wrestling and track at MCHS, is currently the only runner in the region who has committed, as well as one of only eight from within Colorado. About 300 distance runners from across the nation are expected to join the program, which also offers opportunities for basketball, football, volleyball, golf and other sports.

Immersing himself in another culture is part of what drew him to the program, as well as networking with other runners.

“A lot of people have told me it’s about getting to know people while you’re down there as much as it is getting the chance to compete,” he said. “I’m a pretty social person, so I like to go out and talk with a lot of people.”

A few extra perks and tourist activities will also be part of his itinerary provided he raises enough money. He hopes to be able to pay for a skydiving session as well as possibly meeting some uniquely Aussie animals.

“You get to take a picture with a koala, and I’m wondering if I could try and bring one back and convince people it’s stuffed,” he laughed.

Terry is approaching businesses and individuals to sponsor him through donations, and the page to do so is available at DownUnderSports.com/DTS-LLC.

“I am honored to be an ambassador of not only my community and state, but also our country,” Terry wrote in a letter for potential sponsors.

Donations specifying the recipient can also be mailed to the program’s North American office:

Down Under Sports

PO Box 6010

North Logan, UT 84341

For more information, call 435-753-4732.