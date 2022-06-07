Gathered Grace creates unique boutique space downtown

Susie Mathers, left, and Stacey Mathers are the owners of the Gathered Grace Marketplace, a new downtown boutique at 466 Yampa Ave. A grand opening is planned for June 18.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Gathered Grace Marketplace was a creative endeavor that came to life with a little passion and a lot of grace.

Stacey Mathers, owner of the new boutique marketplace on Yampa in downtown Craig, said that the inspiration for the shop started with the gathering place in the back of the location at 466 Yampa Ave.

Stacey and her mom, Susie Mathers, needed a creative outlet so they teamed up to create Gathered Grace and combined their talents.

“I couldn’t have imagined all of this myself,” Stacey said. “God put it together.”

The entryway to the gathering space in the back of the Gathered Grace Marketplace reads: “The best memories are made when gathered around the table.”

Amber Delay/Craig Press

After the pandemic, people wanted to start gathering again so Stacey set out to create a small intimate event space where locals can congregate outside of their homes.

The meeting space in the back of Gathered Grace Marketplace is equipped with tables, lighting and decor that set the mood for intimate gatherings. The shop is going to allow nonprofits to come in and use this space for free.

Stacey said it would be perfect for book clubs, Bible studies, or groups who want to have a dinner catered somewhere outside of their home.

Other rooms in the boutique feature a variety of craft items for self-care, home and garden, and clothing. All of the items the shop carries are selected by hand. Stacey just went to Dallas at the end of March for a wholesalers market event; it was her first time going to market and it was a great place to network and meet people.

“I wanted to bring something to Craig that’s different,” Stacey said. “There’s a lot of revitalization happening downtown and I wanted to add to it. I love the downtown area and I love Craig.”

A line of self-care products at the Gathered Grace Marketplace includes items from Wendy’s Good Things Market, which are handmade in Alamosa.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

The self-care section of the shop is where Stacey felt like she got to really exercise her creativity. Items are selected for self-care and pampering, with many of the lines being handcrafted here in Colorado.

“I wanted to bring in some local artisans without duplicating what’s already here,” Stacey said.

There is a little bit of everything focused around self-care, including body scrubs, perfumes, journals and clothes. Stacey said that this area would be a really unique space to hold a baby shower or bridal shower, depending on what people are needing.

“We are all busy working and taking care of families,” Stacey said. “I wanted people, and especially women, to feel beautiful and valued.”

Other sections of the shop naturally evolved from the gathering space, with the central theme of giving love to others. In the front room of the shop, there are gift items on display and a variety of home and garden items.

Stacey has been in the real estate business for 25 years, and continues to practice real estate. But she has always had a passion to do something like this, and this year it all came together.

The Mathers closed the family restaurant in January because recovering from the COVID shutdowns was just too hard on staffing and operations.

Gardening is what Susie is really passionate about, which shows through in the gardening and home decor selections. Susie also has experience in retail, so being at the shop is a natural fit for her.

“It’s been good for her to be out in the community and have a place to share her talents,” Stacey said.

The duo really wanted to create a multi-faceted retail and gathering space for the community to enjoy. Since the soft opening this month, the shop has had a good turnout.

Gathered Grace will host a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 18 during normal business hours.

Anyone interested in using the gathering space can come into the shop and talk with Susie or call the shop at 970-701-4051.

Items for the home and garden are on display at Gathered Grace Marketplace in Craig.

Amber Delay/Craig Press