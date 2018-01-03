Gas leak near Craig causes concern

CRAIG — Drivers on U.S. Highway 40 east of Craig raised concerns about a strong smell of gas Wednesday morning.

"We had a leak on a tank and got it fixed as quickly as possible," said Basin Propane Systems Plant Manager Garrett Antoine. "It was a routine part of our everyday job as a propane distributor. Our licensed personnel took care of it."

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to the call.

The proximity of the leaking tank to the highway made the situation evident to some drivers.

"I’m pretty sure there is a huge gas leak in Craig," wrote Craig Press reader Paula Anderson, in an email to the newspaper.

She was driving from Hayden and, soon after entering Craig, felt dizzy and experienced shortness of breath as a result of the strong gas odor.

Recommended Stories For You

"I’m really worried for the safety of everyone who is heading from Craig to Steamboat this morning," she wrote.

There are about a dozen gas, propane and natural gas companies in the Craig area. Atmos Energy also received a number of calls about the problem.

"After receiving several calls, we investigated the matter. There is a leak, but our facilities are not involved," said Atmos Energy Public Affairs Jennifer Altieri.

An internet search places MFA Oil/Basin Propane Systems at 2320 East U.S. Highway 40 in Craig.

"We are in the process of setting up a new facility in Craig," Antoine said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.