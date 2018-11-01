Gar Williams: Record supports Tipton’s commitment to veterans

A political opponent of U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton recently aired an ad claiming the representative voted against veteran's benefits. Unfortunately this was a partial truth taken out of context. Politifact ruled this attack false back in 2014, when it was used against Republican candidates then. It was false then, and it's still false. It's dragging out a previously failed and false line of attack and shows desperation to revive the floundering campaign by deceiving veterans.

In 2011 Tipton voted "no" during a procedural vote on a bill to set aside $20 million for suicide prevention for veterans. The GOP argued that such services were already funded, and the motion failed. Tipton, along with nearly every member of Congress, voted for the overall bill, which increased money for the military. The bill included $20 million for suicide prevention outreach, according to Congressional Quarterly. When the actual bill came up for a vote, Tipton voted for the bill, which restored funding for VA.

Tipton strongly supports veterans and the military, and his congressional voting record on veteran and military issues speaks for its self. Some recent bills he voted include the following.

• Nov. 14, 2014 — HR 2810: Support of Final 2018 Defense Bill

• Dec. 6, 2017 — S1266: Enhancing Veteran Care Act

• Dec. 15, 2017 — HR 4642: Introduced Veterans Improved Access and Care Act of 2017.

During the 115th Congress, Tipton was either the sponsor or a co-sponsor on the following legislative bills affecting the military and veterans.

• Veterans Right to Expediency Act — co-sponsor

• Dental care for Low Income Veterans Act — sponsor

• Protection for Veterans' Burn Pit Exposure Act of 2018 — co-sponsor

• Honoring Veterans' Families Act — co-sponsor

• Designate Montrose Post Office as "Sergeant David Kinterknecht Post Office — sponsor

• Burn Pits Accountability Act — co-sponsor

• Vet OPP Act — co-sponsor

• Amend Title 38 USC to prohibit Secretary of VA from requiring a surviving spouse to return payments for the month in which the veteran dies — co-sponsor

• Amend Title 10 USC to provide membership of Commandant of the Coast Guard on the Joint Chiefs of Staff — sponsor

• Modify presumption of service connection for veterans exposed to herbicide agents while serving in the Armed Forces in Thailand during Viet Nam era and for other purposes — co-sponsor

• Veterans Improved Access and Care Act 2017 — sponsor

• Amend Title 38 USC to direct Secretary of VA to furnish headstones or markers to private cemeteries for graves of veterans of WWI — sponsor

• Warrior Act — co-sponsor

I urge everyone to check out the facts and not be deceived by false political ads.

Gar Williams

Craig