Game on: Moffat County ‘Readopoly’ Winter Reading Program underway

Jan. 11 – Mittens Jan. 18 – Once Upon a Time – Fairy Tales Jan. 25 – Let’s Build a Snowman Feb. 1 – It’s Ground Hog Day Feb. 8 – Valentine’s/Friendship Feb. 15 ­– Dental Health Feb. 22 – Arctic Animals March 1 – Dr. Seuss March 8 – Let’s Be Silly March 15 – St. Patrick’s Day March 22 – Spring March 29 – Riddles and Rhymes Poetry

Dates and themes are as follows.

• Story times at the Moffat County Library in Craig are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in the Craig branch of the library, 570 Green Street. Librarians ask parents to arrive early, as entering late causes distractions.

* Book signing: Local author Jessica Prather will visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 to talk about her new junior fiction book series, “The Traitor’s Crux,” and will sign copies of her books. Prather grew up in Craig, where she spent her time immersed in reading, filling notebooks with fiction and enjoying the outdoors. She graduated from Moffat County High School and currently resides in Utah.

Jan. 27 – “Book Scavengers,” by Jennifer Bertman Feb. 24 – “I’ll Always Write Back: How One Letter Changed Two Lives,” by Caitlin Alfirenka March 31 ­– “The Bone Thief,” by Alyson Noel

• Winter Book Club meets at 11 a.m. for readers age 10 and older. Readers will read a book before the club meets, then share thoughts about the book and participate in an activity.

Jan. 18 – Warm up to a New Book Feb. 15 – Friendship March 15 – The Power of Poetry

• Family Story Time, with stories and activities for the whole family, will be held at 3:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 12 Where: Village Inn, 1103 W. Victory Way Cost: Children age 10 and younger eat free

Village Inn and Moffat County Libraries will host multiple events the second Monday of January, February and March with Kids Eat Free Family Game Night at Village Inn. Children age 10 and younger eat free, and they and their families can enjoy games and activities with plenty of prizes, including titles that will be part of the library’s Winter Book Club. Seating is open house, first-come, first-served.

Moffat County Library is offering a winter reading program that began Jan. 2 with game nights, new family story times, a youth winter book club and new themes for preschool story times.

CRAIG — Fun and games are to be found at the library this winter.

Readopoly is the theme for the 2018 annual winter reading program at Moffat County Libraries, underway now through March.

"We've tried to include a little something for everyone," said Library Assistant Tania Bade.

She and the team at the library have been working since August to create a program that would encourage children and adults to read.

"Wintertime is a good time for family games," Bade said.

It's also a good time to read, and bringing the two pastimes together offered the library a way to add some extra fun to reading.

The Dinosaur and Maybell branches of the library are also participating in the program.

To play, library patrons of all ages sign-up for the free program and receive a game board reading log. They then use the log to track their reading progress and earn opportunities to win incentive prizes and free books.

Registration helps the library know how many people are participating in the program. While the number of participants in 2017 was not available, close to 700 people participated in the summer reading program.

"A lot less people participate in the winter," Bade said.

She said she hopes the fresh theme will encourage broader participation, and only days into the program, the response has been "good so far," she said.

In addition to reading logs and weekly preschool story times, the Craig branch of the library is holding family story times, a special book signing and game nights in partnership with Village Inn. It is also joining the elementary school literacy fair, and both Craig and Dinosaur branches of the library will hold Winter Book Club for children age 10 and older.

Book club participants are encouraged to read selected books, then will meet the last Saturday of each month.

"It's an opportunity to get kids together to discuss books and show that reading can be fun and not just schoolwork," Bade said.

Another new program, game nights at Village Inn, seek to bring families together to compete for free dessert, meal discounts and Winter Book Club books.

"Partnering with Village Inn is something new, and we are super excited about it," Bade said.

Not sure what to read? The staff at the Craig library created a game of chance to help people choose good books or read something they might not normally select themselves.

"We have chance cards to suggest a book if someone is looking for something new," Bade said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.