Gallery: Wyman Museum Pumpkin Patch 2019

Patrons pay up for the their pumpkins during the Wyman Living History Museum pumpkin patch.

Andy Bockelman

The annual festival of fall family fun that makes up the Wyman Living History Museum’s pumpkin patch did not disappoint Saturday.

Dozens of Craig residents of all ages flocked to the museum grounds to pick out their pumpkins for Halloween, with a great amount of gourds strewn across the site.

Whether trying to grab a massive pumpkin — orange or white or warty — or one more their size, young children had plenty of choices for their future jack-o’-lanterns.

They and their parents also had many options for entertainment as they enjoyed pumpkin-painting, face-painting, a scarecrow station, the maze containing the fabled needle in a haystack, bounce house and more.

Besides the favorite fare returning from previous years, new offerings included the Moffat County FFA fundraiser pumpkin launcher and the Craig Historic Ghost Walk.