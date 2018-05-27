GALLERY: Rodeo rowdiness, carnival kicks, country concert at Grand Old West Days

A full day of Grand Old West Days action Saturday at Moffat County Fairgrounds raged in the arena’s open and junior rodeo events in Boys & Broncs & Barrels as all experience levels took on barrel racing, saddle bronc and bareback riding.

Meanwhile, the carnival delights of Brown’s Amusements started early in the day and continued late into the night with rides and games.

The evening’s musical entertainment came from dual country acts as Christopher Thomas and the Branded got the crowd’s feet stomping in the livestock barn heading into headliner Ned LeDoux, providing cowboy vocals for an enthusiastic audience.