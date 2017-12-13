Gallery: Northwest Colorado Health Celebration of Light

The Craig branch of Northwest Colorado Health joined Grant Mortuary Wednesday night for the Celebration of Light at Center of Craig.

The event was an opportunity for people of all ages to commemorate the lives of loved ones who have passed away — either recently or years ago — by lighting a lantern and sending it into the evening sky.

The ceremony is one that can be very healing for those feeling a loss during the holiday season, said Kendall Yeager, development coordinator for NCH.

“It’s just a good way to remember them and to take that time to grieve because there’s not always that time during the holidays,” she said. “I’m really glad people in the community have a way to honor their loved ones like that.”