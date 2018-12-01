Gallery: Moffat County wrestling Blue and White Dual

Moffat County High School wrestling’s first competition of the season won’t count toward their records, but that’s not to say it won’t have an effect on their year.

MCHS hosted a home exhibition match Thursday night, the inaugural Blue and White Dual, an inter-team event in which Bulldog grapplers tested their skills against one another.

The weekly wrestle-off — usually done during practices to determine who will suit up for varsity meets — drew a considerable crowd ready to see the season start.

MCHS varsity wrestlers will compete Saturday at the Maverick Duals at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, while junior varsity takes on the Olathe JV Tournament the same day.

Varsity and JV athletes will hit the mat for a Dec. 4 triangular meet between the Bulldogs, Steamboat Springs and Coal Ridge in one of few home events for the program.