Gallery: Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Hayden

In its first home dual of the season, Moffat County High School went all out to create a show for wrestling spectators, winning 60-0 Thursday against the Hayden Tigers.

MCHS took five wins by fall courtesy of Dagan White, Slater Durbin, Karson Cox, Chris Moschetti and Ethan Powers; victories by decision for Coltyn Terry, Daniel Caddy, Greg Hixson and Elias Peroulis; and wins by forfeit for Connor Winn, Miki Klimper and Toryn Hume.