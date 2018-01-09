Gallery: Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Basalt

The entry back into the season for Moffat County High School wrestlers was a rematch with Basalt Tuesday, which the Bulldogs won 69-6.

MCHS set the record straight against the Longhorns, who had previously squeaked past the Dogs in a Dec. 12 dual that ended 42-40, largely due to Moffat County’s smaller roster at the time.

With most varsity competitors back in fighting shape, the boys in blue dominated the evening, winning eight of the nine contested matches. With the exception of a 7-2 decision for Blake Juergens at 120 pounds, the remainder of the Moffat County victories were by pin — Dagan White (106), Karson Cox (113), Isiaih Herod (126), Ethan Powers (145), Elias Peroulis (182), Jefferson Piatt (195) and Toryn Hume (220).

Basalt’s lone win at the varsity level was a fall over Connor Winn at 160 by Ryan Borchelt.

The Dogs also were 3-1 in JV matches, with wins by decision for Coltyn Terry (10-4), Jeremiah Ziegler (4-2) and Brock Hartung (4-2), ending with a loss by pin for Daniel Cruz.