Gallery: Moffat County High School 2018 Homecoming Parade

The Moffat County High School Homecoming parade hit Craig’s main thoroughfare Friday afternoon as Bulldogs young and old showed their pride.

Students showed that breakfast isn’t just for first thing in the morning with the theme “A Spoonful of Homecoming” resulting in a supermarket aisle’s worth of cereal-centric floats and costumes, ranging from Wheaties to Frosted Flakes to Rice Krispies.

Also joining the fun were additional area schools at all levels, as well as law enforcement agencies, businesses and more as spectators turned out clad in blue and white to showcase their own innate Bulldog pride.