Gallery: Moffat County basketball vs. Aspen at the Pepsi Center

DENVER — Moffat County High School hoops teams hit the road this week for neutral Friday games against the Aspen Skiers.

Bulldog girls and boys teams won handily in their first face-off against a 3A Western Slope League school, as girls won 61-25 and boys 59-37 home court of the Denver Nuggets.

Winning MVP honors and the game ball presented in the lead-up to the evening’s Nuggets game were MCHS seniors Jana Camilletti and Brent Cook.