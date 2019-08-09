 Gallery: Lively livestock shows at Moffat County Fair | CraigDailyPress.com

Gallery: Lively livestock shows at Moffat County Fair

News | August 9, 2019

Grand Champion and Reserve Champion market sheep are celebrated during the 101st Moffat County Fair.
Andy Bockelman

As the 101st Moffat County Fair continues this week, community members have shown the amount of work they’ve put into preparing their farm animals for the big event in show and market categories.

Education

