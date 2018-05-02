GALLERY: Craig Parks and Recreation, CNCC Spartan Baseball Clinic

By laying the groundwork with fundamental skills, young athletes can work their way quite high in their favorite sport in the future.

The Craig Parks and Recreation Spartan Baseball Clinic provided hands-on instruction and more Saturday, as about 30 Craig kids learned from the members of the Colorado Northwestern Community College baseball team from the school’s Rangely campus.

Players worked with youths on the basic skills of the game, such as batting and throwing before a full-fledged game at Woodbury Sports Complex to put their talents to the test.