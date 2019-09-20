Gallery: Craig Middle School football, volleyball vs. Steamboat

Craig Middle School volleyball players share post-game congratulations with Steamboat Springs.

Andy Bockelman

Craig Middle School’s fall sports programs had a hectic day Tuesday with home events against rivals Steamboat Springs for football and volleyball.

Bulldog football had a mixed day against the Sailors, as seventh-graders fought to the finish in a 14-6 defeat. The eighth-grade squad, on the other hand, blasted Steamboat out of the water, 38-7.

CMS volleyball had no fewer than six matches running in the middle school and Sandrock Elementary School gyms, with seventh- and eighth-graders combining their efforts in A, B, C, and D games.

CMS football travels to East Grand for Saturday morning games, while volleyball will next play Sept. 24 in Hayden.

The next home games will be against Baggs, Wyoming Friday, Sept. 27 for volleyball and against Rifle Monday, Sept. 30 for football.