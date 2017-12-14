Gallery: Craig Kiwanis Club, Santa visit seniors

The members of the Craig Kiwanis Club spread some holiday cheer Wednesday with visits to Sunset Meadows and Sandrock Ridge.

Joining the group was none other than Santa Claus to meet and greet with the residents of the local housing authority and the health care and rehabilitation center.

The Kiwanis group’s visit was in time with Sunset Meadows’ Christmas party, which included food and fun as well as music by Cedar Mountain Strings.