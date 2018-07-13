GALLERY: Craig Fire/Rescue mixer

CRAIG — Local emergency responders received their due and also gave a little food for thought Thursday during a business after-hours mixer at Craig Fire/Rescue headquarters.

The department hosted the Craig Chamber of Commerce event with the Craig Association of Realtors, and the event included food, drinks and door prizes.

Organizers offered their thanks to the work done by firefighters in recent weeks on multiple fires around Moffat County.

Firefighters provided a fire extinguisher display with a small controlled burn, complete with the acronym PASS — pull, aim, squeeze and sweep — as well as information about preventing wildfires and other blazes during the dry summer season.

Members of Classic Air Medical also landed in the corner parking lot to display their helicopter, alongside the multiple fire vehicles.