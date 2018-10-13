Gallery: Craig Chamber of Commerce Crabfest 2018

It was a claw-some night Saturday at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion as the 2018 Crabfest hosted by Craig Chamber of Commerce provided tasty crustacean delights.

Volunteers served up trays and trays with hundreds of pounds of king crab legs to a packed house, as the annual Chamber fundraiser returned to the Pavilion after previous years at Boys & Girls Club of Craig.

With plates overflowing with red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob and more sides — not to mention cups of butter — patrons tied on their bibs, picked up their utensils and dug in for the succulent meat, circulating back through the building to hit the dessert table and to bid on bundles of gifts and services up for auction.

The night concluded with laughter as Denver comedian Elliot Woolsey hit the stage to entertain with a routine touching on his considerable height, relationships and a few pointed jabs at the rarity of shellfish in the Centennial State, cracking jokes about cracking crab.

“When I was growing up fishing with my dad in the Poudre River, I don’t remember ever pulling up any crab pots,” he laughed.