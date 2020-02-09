Gallery: Art Walk, Taste of Chocolate draw crowds to downtown Craig with sweet sights, sounds, flavors

JJ Mounce provides a spoonful of sugar for Kiki Saunders during Art Walk and Taste of Chocolate.

Andy Bockelman

Whether it was personal art displays, a musical performance or a bundle of edible sweetness, each entry had a lot of love put into it Saturday night in downtown Craig.

The 25th annual Art Walk and 14th Taste of Chocolate saw the sidewalks of Yampa Avenue full of hustle and bustle and the members of Downtown Business Association gaining lots of foot traffic.

Crowds had plenty to choose from between local artists’ works ranging from photography to paintings to jewelry on show and up for sale, as well as live music from area talents set up in downtown shops.

And, then, of course was the tasty part of the night, with crowds getting their ticket price’s worth as they packed boxes with one confection after another, all with the common ingredient of chocolate.