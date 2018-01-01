Fundraising underway by Memorial Regional Health Foundation for new medical office building in Craig

Community appreciation, chamber mixer, new year and capitol campaign kickoff. Presentations every 30 minutes on the building design and new services. Drinks and appetizers will be served. The Bank of the San Juans will be recognized as the first $25K donor.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. Where: The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop Road.

CRAIG — Memorial Regional Health Foundation is ringing in the New Year with a campaign to raise money to help build a new three-story medical office building adjacent to the hospital.

The current clinic building at 785 Russell Street was built in 1949 and has reached the end of its life.

"To best meet the needs of our patients, the Board of Trustees approved building a new three-story medical office building adjacent to the hospital," said MRH Foundation Director Eva Peroulis.

Beginning January 2018, the foundation will kick off a $1 million capital campaign to help with building costs.

The project is estimated to cost $29 million including equipment and furnishings. The health system's general operating budget, grants and a USDA loan, which is expected to be approved mid-January 2018, will pay for the new building. No new tax mills or bonds are being considered for the project.

"The purpose of a capital campaign is to raise $1 million within the community to help fund construction of the new medical facility. The capital campaign is required when applying for grants. It shows community support and commitment to the project, resulting in increased grant funding," Peroulis said.

Groundbreaking for the new facility is expected to begin April 1 and finished in 2019.

The need for a new building

In 2016, the MRH Board of Trustees began a master site planning process that evaluated all the buildings and properties owned and operated by the organization, including the MRH Medical Clinic on Russell St.

Evaluation of the medical clinic tested mechanical, electrical and plumbing. Reports showed the cost to make repairs, bring it up to code, and make it efficient exceeded the cost of building something new.

Designs were developed to build a three-story 60,000 square foot building.

Peroulis said the space would accommodate all current services, as well as potential expansion. The building’s third story is reserved for future growth.

New services planned include cardiac rehabilitation and expanded physical therapy and infusion services.

"We will also add a retail pharmacy, which will make it more convenient to get medications onsite and into the evening hours. Having all our providers in one place means the community will receive better coordinated care and more effective care," Peroulis said.

Consolidating services has already proven successful for the Women's Health Clinic that relocated from Russell Street to the former administrative wing of the hospital.

"The new medical office building will be so much more than a place where patients come to see their provider. Instead, it will be a healing place with caregivers coming together in collaboration from multiple medical specialties to provide comprehensive care to patients," said MRH Pediatrician Dr. Kristie Yarmer.



Starting strong

MRH Foundation opened the capital campaign to all employees in November during their open enrollment process for 2018.

"We have had a great response from MRH employees towards this project. To date, over 80 employees have made pledges totaling $110,000 for construction of the new facility. We are off to a good start," Peroulis said.

The MRH Foundation will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at The Memorial Hospital to discuss past accomplishments, and view construction plans for the new MOB. Bank of the San Juans will be honored at the event for making the first $25,000 pledge for the new building.

"We are looking forward to presenting this to the community on Jan. 11. and hope to see a good turnout for the event," Peroulis said.

MRH Foundation is seeking pledges over a three-year period.

Part of the new building will be a new donor recognition wall to recognize contributions from the community.

"Donor names will be engraved on a ‘Tree of Health’ with gold, silver and bronze leaves. All donations qualify for a charitable income tax deduction and a Colorado Enterprise Zone tax credit, which the State of Colorado allows a 25 percent tax credit on your state income taxes," Peroulis said.

To donate to MRH Foundation or to inquire about purchasing a leaf on the donor tree, call 970-826-2424 or email eva.peroulis@tmhcraig.org.