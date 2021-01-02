Fundraiser for Oak Creek family displaced by fire raises over $5K in one day
A fundraising effort for a family displaced by a fire in an Oak Creek trailer park Wednesday has already raised over $5,000 in less than 24 hours.
“There is a lot of people that want to help so that helps,” said Kenny Morris, whose trailer and its contents were a total loss after the fire on Wednesday. “I went by there today and it is pretty much all gone.”
About 80 people had donated the more than $5,300 to the Facebook fundraiser as of Thursday evening, more than halfway to the goal of $10,000. People are also using the page to coordinate donations of clothes and other items the family needs.
“Anything you could spare would be amazing. All proceeds go directly to the family,” the description on the page started by James Abbott reads.
Volunteers had difficulty coordinating donations early on because Morris and his family did not have any phones, but three phones were donated to the family Thursday.
Morris said they were thankful they did not lose their vehicles in the fire and are staying with family right now.
