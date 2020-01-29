Funding available for senior programs through Area Agency on Aging

The Area Agency on Aging is developing a plan for the delivery of services to older adults in Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties. The Area Agency on Aging may have available $2,299,609 for the 2020-2021 service period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. After a review of existing services, needs, and available resources, the Area Agency on Aging will make awards in the areas of:

• Community services, such as home care, transportation, legal, ombudsman, adult day care, elder abuse prevention and more

• Congregate nutrition programs

• Home-delivered meal programs

• Health promotion and disease prevention

• Services to support family caregivers

• Other community living services

The amount allocated is subject to change pending availability of funds due to Federal or State budget developments.

Applications can be made at https://region11.oaa-sys.com/region11/rfp/public/Login.aspx.

Applications will be made available on the website from Thursday, Feb. 6 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 6. Applications can be made only at the above URL and will not be accepted through any other means.

A proposer’s conference will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 6. Attendance by at least one staff person of a program applying for funds is required in order to be considered for funding.

Applications will be reviewed and notifications made to programs by June 1. A Notice of Grant Awards (NOGA) will be issued with an operating period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 or for a period that funds are available.

The Area Agency on Aging reserves the right to reject any or all applications and reserves the right to waive minor irregularities in the applications. An award will be made on the basis of an application that best serves the interests of older adults according to the judgment of the Area Agency on Aging.

To request the necessary RFP guide, definitions of services, and Colorado Department of Human Services Volume X program regulations, contact 970-248-2717.