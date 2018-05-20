Funding and technical help available for producers who manage for greater sage-grouse in Moffat County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service is offering financial and technical assistance for projects that benefit Colorado's greater sage-grouse habitat. Conservation practices that protect or improve sage-grouse habitat will also benefit grazing management practices. Interested producers are encouraged to apply for enrollment into the Regional Conservation Protection Partnership program. Applications must be received by NRCS before 5 p.m. June 15 for the first project funding period.

Program conservation practices and management actions that benefit sage-grouse may include, but are not limited to, sagebrush establishment, perennial grass and/or forb seeding, riparian or meadow enhancement, cross-fencing, off-stream watering for livestock and wildlife and other potential practices.

Applicants must meet USDA program eligibility requirements for land and person eligibility. Applications must be submitted to the USDA’s Craig field office by 5 p.m. June 15 for first-period funding consideration.

The Regional Conservation Protection Partnership encourages partners from across the nation to join in efforts with producers to increase the restoration and sustainable use of soil, water, wildlife and related natural resources through installation and maintenance of conservation activities in selected project areas.

The specific greater outcomes for greater sage-grouse Regional Conservation Protection Partnership is a joint venture of Partners for Western Conservation, The Colorado Cattlemen's Association, the states of Nevada and Colorado and Environmental Incentives; among others.