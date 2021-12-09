Fuller Center donates hundreds of dollars in children’s coats to Love INC.
Love INC (Love In the Name of Christ) was the recipient of a couple dozen or more children’s coats, donated Tuesday by the Moffat County Fuller Center for Housing.
The Fuller Center, per a brochure from the local chapter, is a “Christian non-profit housing ministry promoting collaborative and innovative partnerships with individuals and organizations in an unrelenting quest to provide adequate shelter for all people in need.”
The Georgia-based national organization was created in part by the founder of Habitat for Humanity after Millard Fuller broke off from the group he co-founded many years earlier. It offers no-profit and no-interest mortgages to families in need.
The local chapter has provided multiple homes to folks in need of housing.
