Fuller Center donates hundreds of dollars in children’s coats to Love INC.

From left, Pat Jones of Love INC., Vicki Burns, Jan Rogers, Neil Folks and Deana Armstrong, all of the Moffat County Fuller Center for Housing, pose with dozens of children's coats the Fuller Center donated to Love INC Tuesday.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Love INC (Love In the Name of Christ) was the recipient of a couple dozen or more children’s coats, donated Tuesday by the Moffat County Fuller Center for Housing.

The Fuller Center, per a brochure from the local chapter, is a “Christian non-profit housing ministry promoting collaborative and innovative partnerships with individuals and organizations in an unrelenting quest to provide adequate shelter for all people in need.”

The Georgia-based national organization was created in part by the founder of Habitat for Humanity after Millard Fuller broke off from the group he co-founded many years earlier. It offers no-profit and no-interest mortgages to families in need.

The local chapter has provided multiple homes to folks in need of housing.