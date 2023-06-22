Fuller Center Bike Adventure offers aid to Craig residents as part of cross-country service trip

Local volunteers and national riders gather Wednesday evening in Craig City Park as part of dinner for the Fuller Center Bike Adventure.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The return of a national tour to Northwest Colorado provided some help for Craig residents.

The Fuller Center Bike Adventure rode into town Wednesday as part of a tour across the country that stretches from La Jolla, California, to Wilmington, North Carolina, as members provide aid to people in need in between long rounds of cycling.

Moffat County Fuller Center’s Vicki Burns hosted a dinner gathering in Craig City Park for the tour and filled them in on their Thursday projects, with maintenance work planned for locations such as First Avenue West, Stout Street, Thompson Hill, Fourth Street and First Congregational Church.

Neil Mullikin of Americus, Georgia, is a bicycle adventure coordinator in his third year overseeing part of the tour. This year’s ride has included bicyclists ranging in age across five decades — from as young as 19 years old up to 71.

“We’ve got riders from all over and some who have been joining us for different segments. We’ve got people right now from as far away as Alaska and Florida,” he said. “At our height, we had 26, and there’s different people in different legs. Our core group that’s going all the way is about 12 people.”

Among the riders was Valerie Foland, a physical therapist from Tucson, Arizona, who committed to the first four weeks of the 10-week ride.

“I have a friend who had another friend who had the dream to bike across the country. They’re going the full way, and I’m just doing four weeks because I’m not quite retired,” she said.

Foland said she felt very satisfied with some of the projects she’s been a part of since setting out in May, particularly recent ones in Utah that ranged from simple odd jobs to more.

“In Price, we tried scraping a lady’s house to paint it, but unfortunately it rained too much, so instead we cleaned out her whole yard and pulled some weeds,” she said. “The build that we did in Provo was for a guy who’d had his hands blown off. We worked on his house, cleaned a bunch of stuff out of his yard, tore down his old shed, which was kind of a neat thing since he wouldn’t have been able to do that himself.”

As part of the crew helping transport the group around town and aid them with food and materials were Rylie Felten, Quincy Lowe and Brook Wheeler. Lowe and Wheeler will start their senior year at Moffat County High School this fall and have been doing maintenance for Burns’ Brass Key Realty.

“We’ve been working for Vicki all summer, and this is a pretty good way to get some volunteer hours,” Lowe said.

While Lowe said she might take up some scholarship funds for volunteering, Wheeler said she was less inclined with plans to join the military after high school.

“I’m just here for the joyride,” Wheeler laughed.

Mullikin said the Fuller Center for Housing takes its message on the road in hopes of helping more people and finding more ways to do good.

“Initially, they come for the ride, but after they see some and help some of the families, it becomes much bigger. They end up coming back year after year,” he said. “We see lives transform, not only with the people we help but the riders as well. It’s a huge deal.”

Though this was his first time in Craig as part of the excursion, he added the town impressed him.

“This town has been very hospitable, very kind to us and we’ve been very pleased with all the amenities. Vicki’s taken great care of us,” Mullikin said.