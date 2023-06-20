Fuller Center Bike Adventure comes to Craig with service-minded riders

David Erquhart eats at a picnic in Craig's City Park Tuesday, June 2 with along with fellow riders from the Fuller Center Bike Adventure.

For those hoping to learn more about area service projects, a group of cyclists from across the country will be in town this week to do some good.

The Fuller Center Bike Adventure will pass through Craig on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its Cali to Carolina ride.

With about 30 riders ranging in age from teens to those in their 80s, the event took off May 26 from La Jolla, California, and will span the nation until completing the ride in early August in Wilmington, North Carolina.

At the many stops during the thousands of miles they will traverse, riders get some rest and also aid local organizations in serving community members in need.

Craig is part of the fourth leg of the tour between Provo, Utah, and Glenwood Springs, with riders coming from Rangely. After leaving Craig, they will head south for stops in Meeker and Carbondale.

The project helps the national level of the nonprofit Fuller Center for Housing.

“Our rides have raised well over $4 million, introduced countless new friends to the mission, and led to the creation of several new Fuller Centers,” reads the group’s website. “We live simply as we go and depend on the hospitality of host churches, which has allowed 97% of the donations to be used for The Fuller Center rather than our own expenses.”

Moffat County’s branch of the Fuller Center will coordinate a welcome dinner with salads and sandwiches at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Craig City Park for the riders. All community members are welcome, and local students are encouraged to attend to learn about scholarships through service work.

While in town, they will be housed at First Congregational Church. Local organizer Vicki Burns said Thursday will be reserved for “greater blessing projects” for about eight or 10 local homeowners in the community.

“Anything from cleaning mobile homes to washing windows to yardwork,” Burns said. “This is something we’ve done in the past and it lets people with the bike ride have a good time and do some good and see our part of the world.”

The Bike Adventure has regularly gone through Craig in the past 15 years, and Burns said it helps fulfill the Moffat County branch’s mission of housing.

“This is great for us at the local level to get some help with the materials and the labor for people who need those things done but can’t necessarily afford them,” she said. “It’s always a pleasure and an honor to have these people come to our community and participate in our town. We hope they can get a lot accomplished.”

For more information, visit fullercenterbikeadventure.org or call 970-824-7086.