FSA to host workshops about county committee election process

CRAIG — The Moffat and Rio Blanco Farm Service Agency is hosting informational workshops about the 2018 FSA County Committee Election process. Workshops will be held at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center in Craig and at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at the USDA Service Center in Meeker.

The meeting are free and open to the public, and producers, including minority, women and new farmers, are encouraged to attend and participate in the 2018 election.

The county committee nomination period begins Friday, June 15. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the County FSA Office by close of business Wednesday, Aug. 1.

For election purposes, counties are divided into local administrative areas, each of which nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA county committee.

Every year, an election is held in local administrative areas where a committee member's three-year term is expiring. For 2018, an election will be held in local administrative area 1, in Moffat County, and local administrative area 3, in Rio Blanco County.

County committees are unique to FSA and allow producers to have a voice in federal farm program implementation at the local level.

To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and live in the local administrative area in which the person is a candidate. Farmers and ranchers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations representing minorities and women may also nominate candidates.

To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local USDA service center by the close of business Aug. 1.

Elected county committee members are responsible for making decisions on FSA disaster, conservation, commodity and price support programs, as well as other important federal farm program issues.

FSA will mail ballots to eligible voters beginning Nov. 5. Ballots are due back in the county office, by mail or in person, no later than Dec. 3. All newly elected county committee members and alternates will take office Jan. 1.

For more information about the meeting, call contact Valeen Jacobs, CED, at 970-329-3155.