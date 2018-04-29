Frontage road to close at intersection with Moffat County Road 7 in front of Loaf ‘n Jug

CRAIG– The frontage road parallel to U.S. Highway 40 in front of Loaf 'n Jug will likely close soon.

On April 17, the Craig City Council agreed to write a letter of support as requested by Colorado Department of Transportation.

In the meeting, Craig Road and Bridge Director Randy Call said CDOT decided to close the road after receiving data about the number of accidents taking place between drivers at the intersection of Moffat County Road 7 and Highway 40 and the frontage road. CDOT will close the road, but the city is expected to landscape the closure.

The closure will also be the route of a new shared-use path from Columbine Apartments to Loaf 'n Jug.

The northern frontage road was intended to close at the same time as the southern frontage road was closed last year. Call said CDOT wanted to see how the southern frontage road closure affected traffic for a year before they decided to close the northern road.

The exact details of the closure remain unclear. The frontage road might be turned into a one-way, westbound road, Mayor John Ponikvar said. This would allow large vehicles or vehicles with trailers to turn west to leave Loaf 'n Jug.

Recommended Stories For You

The closure raised concerns from city council members that drivers would utilize the Loaf 'n Jug parking lot to turn onto the frontage road.

Ultimately, council unanimously voted to sign the document after Call expressed concern that the state would abandon the project without the city's support. Call also told the council that the state agreed to install pedestrian signals at the intersection, but only if the frontage road is closed.

Contact Eleanor Hasenbeck at 970-875-1795 or ehasenbeck@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter, @elHasenbeck.