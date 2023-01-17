From the publisher: Craig Press is on the move

2022 was a year of change and growth for the Craig Press. In January 2022, the Craig Press changed ownership and got a new publisher (me).

In February, longtime employee Holly Hunter became the operations manager for the Craig Press and the Steamboat Pilot & Today. In March, Eli Pace, originally the editor at the Steamboat Pilot, became the managing editor of both newspapers.

Amber Delay O’Connor, who joined our team in February as a reporter, was promoted to assistant editor in June. In August, Jenni DeFouw became the advertising sales manager for both newspapers, and Theresa Howard was hired as our special section and magazine consultant.

Also in August, James Neton and Andy Bockelman joined our team as part-time reporters. Longtime employee Courtney Brackett moved from the operations/sales assistant to the multimedia account manager’s role in December, while continuing to handle distribution. And last but not least, Samantha Hampton came on board to fill the operation/sales assistant’s position in mid-December.

I enjoyed last year so much. While we have had a lot of changes, they have been wonderful changes that have allowed us to learn and grow as a team with the common goal of producing an excellent newspaper, both in print and online, along with great special sections and magazines.

I am a very fortunate person to work with such talented and dedicated people who love and care about this community. Now in 2023, the Craig Press is on the move.

We will be moving into the Craig Chamber of Commerce building at 775 Yampa Ave., Suite 103, next month and are in the process of finalizing our lease this week. We could not be happier about the move.

While our current location at 466 Yampa Ave. has served us well, we are thrilled to be moving into the Chamber building and closer to the heart of the business community. During our move, the main phone line should not be affected, and you can call us with questions any time during regular business hours at 970-824-7031.

If you need to pick up papers, you can pick them up at 466 Yampa Ave. through Feb. 1. After that, they will be available at the Chamber Building at 775 Yampa Ave., right outside of our offices.

My hope is that this move will not affect any of you, our readers and customers. We will continue to make customer service our top priority. Happy New Year to all of you, and thank you for your continued support.

Bonnie Stewart

Bonnie Stewart is the publisher of the Craig Press. She can be reached at bstewart@swiftcom.com .