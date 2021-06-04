From the editor: Hi, I’m Cuyler

Cuyler Meade, editor, Craig Press

Craig Press

Well hello there.

I can’t tell you how pleased I am to introduce myself as your new Craig Press editor.

That’s right, I’m YOUR editor. My primary allegiance is to truth, and that’s primarily because my professional loyalty is to you, the people of Craig and Moffat County, and I firmly believe that truth is what you deserve.

I’m Cuyler Meade, and while my byline and my name on the masthead have preceded my arrival to your — soon to be our — beautiful city, my family and I are hurrying to be present. We couldn’t be more excited to be making our new home in Craig in the next couple weeks. We cannot wait to meet you.

And I can’t wait to meet you — and start telling your stories. I can’t wait to learn what makes this community tick, to catalog this critical phase in our history, and to help usher in a new era for this wonderful place.

I’ve already met a few of you, and I can tell you that — after I picked my jaw up off the floor and wiped the tears from my eyes from that first shocking turn around the bend over Rabbit Ears Pass as one enters the Yampa Valley — I have been delighted at who I have already found in Craig.

Now, a little about me. I’m a big-city kid who never really fit in there. I grew up in big cities, I moved around big cities, I worked in big cities, and it never felt quite right, though I didn’t know why until I moved to the country. I started my professional career in Aberdeen, South Dakota, a town about three times the size of Craig, but to me, who had lived mostly in cities of millions, it was a molehill.

Well I soon learned that that molehill contained a mountain of charm — though in this case it didn’t have an actual mountain within about a four-hour drive — and I fell hard for the righteous simplicity of small-town life.

We moved to Greeley next, practically a bustling metropolis compared to Aberdeen, but it wasn’t until I took a job this spring in Denver that I realized exactly where I was meant to be — and it wasn’t Denver, I tell you what.

After visiting Craig a few weeks ago, I was agonizing over whether or not I should accept the surprise job offer of a lifetime — after all, I had just taken the big-city job with the big-city publication, following the prescribed path for a journalist, or so I thought. We’d offered up our prayers for heavenly guidance, and as I was waiting for inspiration to strike, I found myself sitting at lunch with the answer.

The answer was in the form of a very kind man who treated me very well. He was a lobbyist for a high-powered firm that works to push both Denver’s massive city government and those in the Capitol in the directions his clients want them to move. Over our ritzy salmon salads, this man pleasantly shared with me a dozen or more big-shot people I needed to know and big-time stories I needed to tell. I realized that this sort of conversation should have been a journalist’s dream — but it wasn’t mine.

These high-powered muckety-mucks and big-city problems just weren’t my people or my game. Of course I could get to know these people. Of course I could play the chameleon and tell their stories and uncover their scandals and break their news. But it would always be their stories, their scandals, and their news.

It would never be mine.

This discovery — this revelation, really, that I was writing for an audience of which I could never be a member — it made up my mind for me.

I didn’t grow up knowing it, but I know now that I yearn for a community of which I can be a part and which I can serve. I believe Craig is that community.

So yes, I’m new. I don’t know it all, and I may never. I can’t understand exactly what it means to have grown up here. And, moreover, I’m extremely human. I’m going to get things wrong. I’m going to tell stories that you don’t like. I’m going to uncover truths that might make me unpopular. But I’m going to do it all for you, Moffat County.

That’s my promise. If you’ll have me, I’ll work for you — and I’ll work hard. I’m passionate about this business and I believe in the power of good journalism. I set a high bar for myself and my team, and I expect you’ll let me know when I fall short. But I hope you’ll trust me when I say I’ll never stop striving to clear the bar and then some.

Because that’s what you deserve. That’s what Craig deserves. And that’s what I’m going to give my everything to deliver to you.

So introduce yourself once we get to town. I want to know you. You’re going to love my family — probably more than me honestly. And, I assure you, we are going to love you.

Cuyler Meade is the editor of the Craig Press. He can be reached at 970-875-1790 or by email at cmeade@craigdailypress.com.