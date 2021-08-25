From the editor: Fall sports are back

Cuyler Meade, editor, Craig Press

Craig Press

While it was in fact quite a bit cooler this past weekend, it’s not like we’ve got leaves changing color before our eyes, nor, for that matter, crunching beneath our feet. There isn’t exactly a hint of chill on the air, nor an atmosphere anybody would yet describe as “crisp.”

But, nevertheless, as far as the kids are concerned anyway, fall is upon us.

School starts today, and it actually trails behind the true first sign of the end of the summer, which is the beginning of the fall sports season. Moffat County High School boys golfers have been in action for a couple weeks now, rodeo got going last weekend, as I’m writing this (though you’ll be reading it after), volleyball is getting ready to start things off, and, later this week we’ll have football and cross-country, followed by the boys soccer opener Monday.

It’s time to kick Craig Press sports coverage into gear.

Of course, things have changed since last year at this time, and that’s putting it mildly. The newsroom is completely new. The world has turned, but Craig’s still here. That “new normal” is a real thing.

So what’s that mean for local sports in the Craig Press?

In a new world, with new people, and new considerations, we’re trying something — you guessed it — new.

Sports coverage will largely live online at craigdailypress.com for the fall season and possibly beyond. However, we’ll be sending a full roundup of our coverage to your inbox weekly on Monday mornings via email. This newsletter — we’re calling it the Bulldog Breakdown — will recap the past week of games and will also include what we know our readers love best: Stories about the kids and coaches involved in the games.

We’ll still have Bulldog of the Week in the newspaper, and we’ll run a handful of photos from the week of games alongside a preview of the following Monday’s newsletter and a reminder that you can subscribe to the newsletter — for free — at any time on the website.

Now, I’m going to level with you here. Game coverage will be condensed relative to what we’ve done in the past, and, let me tell you, I understand that part may not be everybody’s favorite. It’s not our favorite. But our staffing realities just don’t allow us to do play-by-play recaps of every game the way we once did and wish we still could. That’s the newspaper business in 2021, unfortunately — not complaining, no woe-is-us, it’s just reality. Nothing is set in stone, and it’s always possible we find the cash to step up our offering in this regard, but right now we have to find ways to do as much as we can with fewer resources than we’re used to.

We’re also hoping to incorporate more stories about non-sports activities. I’m a huge sports fan myself — I started my newspaper career in sports, in fact — but in high school I was a big-time drama and choir kid. I did speech and debate one year, too. Eliza was in band. So we’ve got a newsroom passion for these kids who are doing just as much good, hard, valuable work off the playing surface. I really want to highlight their efforts as well this year.

So I hope you’ll give this new experiment a try. Subscribe to our sports newsletter, if you don’t already, come with an open mind, see if you like it, let me know what you think, and stick with us as we do our best to give you what you deserve in terms of both local sports coverage and local news.