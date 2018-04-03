From the Editor: Ask questions of Craig candidates at upcoming election forum

Attention Moffat County voters: We need your help.

At 6 p.m. Monday, June 4 in the Moffat County High School auditorium, the Craig Press will host an Election Forum, giving county voters the opportunity to meet their candidates for offices and hear those candidates' ideas and plans for the future.

We have invited the candidates for all county races — both contested and uncontested — to participate, and I'm happy to report that three of those candidates have already confirmed they will attend.

It is our sincere hope that the remainder of the candidates will soon follow suit, and since election forums provide a unique platform upon which to build a dialogue between candidate and constituent, we hope that you, as Moffat County voters, will also make plans to attend.

But this time around — and in what will represent something of a departure from past election forums — we're asking for a little more than your attendance.

This will be my first election forum in Craig, but I've been told that, during past forums, the questions have been written and selected by the moderators, and while there may be some value in this practice, I think asking only the questions we come up with is a grave disservice to one of the main reasons to even hold such an event — to foster and encourage public discourse.

Recommended Stories For You

That said, for the June 4 forum, we're asking you — the readers of our newspaper and the citizens of our county — to help us in our efforts to prepare challenging and relevant questions for our panel of candidates. In short, our goal is to give the candidates an opportunity to answer YOUR questions — not ours — so we're asking you to submit those questions to us for possible inclusion in the forum.

The list of candidates and the offices to which they aspire are as follows.

District 3 county commissioner

Don Broom

Tom Mathers

Note: Incumbent candidate Frank Moe has submitted a petition to be placed on the ballot. It is currently being certified by the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder.

County clerk and recorder

Tammy Raschke

Tori Pingley

County treasurer

Linda Peters

County coroner

Jesse Arthurs

Kirk McKey

Alec Brown

County sheriff

KC Hume

County assessor

Chuck Cobb

County surveyor

Peter Epp

Though many of the above-listed races are unopposed — and though we plan to devote the bulk of the forum's time to the contested races — we have invited the unopposed candidates, as well, and we welcome your questions directed to those candidates.

Please email your questions to me at jpatterson@CraigDailyPress.com with the subject line "Election Forum question," and please specify which office — and which candidate — you'd like your question to be addressed to.

Ideally, I'd like all the questions to come from — or at least be inspired by — you, the public, so submit as many as you'd like. Depending on the level of response, we may not be able to ask all the questions we receive, and if we must pick and choose, we will give added weight to questions that relate to a specific issue of broad community interest.

Please submit your questions by Monday, May 28. I'm looking forward to reading them and asking them on your behalf.

With a couple of possible exceptions, the June 26 Primary Election will decide the leadership of our county for the next several years. Please, don't sit on the sidelines. Your voice and your questions are important.

We hope to hear from you soon, and we hope to see you June 4.

Jim Patterson is editor of the Craig Press. Contact him at 970-875-1790 or jpatterson@CraigDailyPress.com.