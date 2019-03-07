From Pipi’s Pasture: My furry hat

Sometime in November or December, my granddaughter Megan surprised me with a furry hat, a hat that is super warm. I've worn it to do chores and feed cows every day since; in fact, I can't do without it. The older calves have gotten used to seeing me with the hat on. They lick the fur on the hat; I think they have gotten to believe I'm one of them.

Previous to my furry hat, I kept my head warm with the hood on my chore coat. The problem was the hood didn't have any ties to prevent it from flying off during a snowstorm. I remedied the situation by pulling the hood up and tying a "rain bonnet" over the top. It held the hood down, but the whole thing looked ridiculous.

Megan, who was staying with us at the time, took all this in when we did chores, and one day, she brought home the furry hat. It is made of a knit material, like that used in making stocking caps, and the whole thing is lined with some type of fake fur that sticks out all around the head and forms "bangs" in front.

The hat was designed to fit snuggly around the back of the head, and there's a bill in front that can be pulled down to protect the face. Ties hold the hat securely in place. I think I have seen pictures of the Cossack people from the Ukraine wearing a similar hat.

Boy, is my furry hat warm! I've been told that we lose heat through our heads, so that's why it's important to wear a hat. That must be true, because when wearing my furry hat, I feel warm all over.

There are only two problems with my hat. The first is that it's difficult to keep a nice-looking hairdo when I put the hat on and take it off so much. Maybe it's the static electricity or maybe the heat. Whatever it is, it seems to pull the curl out of my hair. However, that hasn't stopped me from wearing it.

The other problem is that the fuzzy bangs hang down over my eyes and sometimes get in my field of vision when I'm doing chores. So, the other day, I sort of trimmed my bangs — sorry, Megan.

Lyle caught me in the act.

"You and your hat," he said.

I found out how much water my hat can hold the other night. I had to call Dr. Wayne Davis out to check a cow. It was about 10 p.m. I was carrying a pan filled with his supplies. The cow hit a panel as the men were trying to get her tied up. I was too close to the panel, so I got knocked down — right in a pond of icky water from that day's melting.

Not only did I drop the pan of supplies in the mess, contaminating them (so it was a good thing he didn't have to treat the cow), but I also lost my hat. That's how I found out how much water it holds.

I packed the heavy hat to the house by the ties and threw it into the washer with my coat and all my clothes. While they washed, I took a shower. That's how I found out the furry hat can survive a wash. After I let it air dry overnight, I had my furry hat back again.

Thank you, Megan, for my wonderful gift.