From Pipi’s Pasture: July has arrived

In January, February, and March, it didn’t seem that July would ever arrive. It didn’t seem possible in April, May, and a lot of June, either, since it was so cool and wet. But, as is the case with this part of the country, things have changed and suddenly it’s July 1 this week, and the weather has turned somewhat hot.

People are making predictions as to what lies ahead—dry days for the rest of the summer, an early fall, a mild winter? Only time will tell.

Right now it’s July, and this is what we know for sure, here at Pipi’s Pasture.

• The corn isn’t going to be “knee-high by the fourth of July,” but we will probably be able to harvest corn-on-the-cob by fall — emphasis on “probably.”

• The other garden plants, such as green peppers, cabbage, and string beans are coming out of it, following the June frosts, and our patio tomatoes have lots of blossoms and even a small tomato — of course, I bring one of the potted plants in at night.

• The potted flowers were set back by the frost more than I realized, although some of them had to be replanted right away.

• The big water puddle at the big double gates has finally disappeared, possibly thanks to the wind, and the ground is starting to dry out on top.

• As typical of summer thunderstorms, lots of lightning and thunder have accompanied the recent rains, prompting thoughts of hiding under the bed.

• The recent hot weather has us leaving doors and windows open during the day and the air conditioner running at night.

• Early morning hours, when the air is cool, is the best time to sleep — a “delicious” time to cover up with a light blanket and cuddle up for an extra hour of sleep.

• The male cats are courting the female cats again so we can expect early fall kittens.

• Early morning hours, just before daylight, the robins treat us with their songs, lately their rain songs.

• Several varieties of flies and the “miller” moths are plentiful, and this morning I found webs full of spider eggs on the porch wall and on my flower pots, a common sight this time of year. It’s remarkable how quickly the spiders can replace the nests after I have “swished” them away.

• Lots of tractors, pulling hay machinery, pass by on the highway next to Pipi’s Pasture these days.

• At the Craig grocery stores or ranch supply stores, ranchers can be overheard talking about haying — when they will start, the possibility of a wet haying season, and so forth. Some dryland hay has already been harvested.

• A few days ago, while watching the weather report on the evening news, I was surprised to hear that Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties were under a Red Flag Warning — it wasn’t something I expected to hear after such a wet season.

One thing is for sure — we need to enjoy July while it’s here!