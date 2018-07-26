From Pipi’s Pasture: It’s hot when …
July 26, 2018
Everybody who lives in the area is talking about it. No matter where I go —the grocery store, the feed store, work or anyplace, in general — talk with people who live around here begins with the hot stretch of weather we've been experiencing and, of course, how dry it is.
This time of the year, a person usually hears conversations that go something like this: "Boy, the summer is really going by! Pretty soon, we'll be back to the cold and snow,"
This year, it's more like this: "This has been one long, hot summer. I'm looking forward to winter."
So, my thoughts have been on the heat. You know it's hot when …
• people leave early for work so they can find parking places in the shade.
• the leaves on the lilacs curl up, and the leaves on the squash go limp — nature's way for the plants to conserve water.
• more wild animals than usual (deer and skunks are always around) are coming to the corral for water and to the patio for cat water and food.
• the wind brings in ashes from surrounding areas and deposits it on our porches.
• the lawns don't stay green, no matter how much they are watered.
• you buy a chocolate candy bar and put it in the car, and it has melted by the time you arrive at home.
• the steering wheel of your car is so hot you have to wear gloves to drive.
• everybody craves cold foods; nobody wants to cook, either
• air conditioner repair people are super busy.
• potted patio plants are doubled over in the afternoon if they weren't watered in the morning.
• pansies, which like cool weather, are limp to the touch.
• the supply of lemonade and iced tea disappears in a hurry.
• grasses mature faster than usual.
• grasshoppers start to show up.
• you have to be reminded what raindrops on a roof sound like.
• you enjoy smelling air that is damp, even though no rain is falling.
• there are more rattlesnakes around than usual.
• the robins and other birds twitter as they hop around on ground you have just watered, enjoying the moisture and hoping to find worms.
• you don't have to blow dry your hair; just let the air do it for you.
• rugs and other heavy items dry outdoors in a hurry.
• the dog prefers to stay inside during the day, and outdoors, there is a cat under each tree.
• people are longing for winter.
• the only way you can sleep is to have a fan blowing directly on you.
• you can't think straight anymore — not even to think of ideas for a column!