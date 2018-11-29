From Pipi’s Pasture: It’s December when …
November 29, 2018
Even if we didn't have a calendar, we could guess that December is just a day away, because of the happenings around us.
You know it's December when …
• the air has a "bite" to it.
• the moon is a sight to behold on a clear night.
• the car door freezes shut.
• you have to let the car warm up before leaving for work.
• you have to use the brush to clean off the car windows in the morning.
• the first snows leave the roads extra slick.
• the cats don't come to the front porch for breakfast at 7 a.m.
• in the morning, you find a pile of cats snuggled up on a pile of used grain sacks in the carport.
• the cats start eating breakfast in the carport instead of the front porch.
• the dog isn't crazy about going outside in the morning.
• the cows have frost on them — especially noticeable on the black cows — and, sometimes, icicles, too.
• it's dark by 5 p.m.
• the garden hose, used to fill stock tanks, sometimes has to be brought indoors at night.
• the snow shovel now stands waiting by the front porch.
• the cats make good use of the haystacks.
• where water can't be heated at the corral, piles of chopped ice are growing.
• the leaves that didn't get raked in the fall are now covered with snow; the same goes for uncleaned flower pots.
• it's now light enough to let the dog out before 7 a.m.
• there are icy patches on pathways.
• holiday decorations light up the neighborhood.
• the UPS truck travels up and down the county road more frequently than usual.
• the grocery store ads include specials on turkey and ham.
• it's sometimes hard to find a parking place around stores in town.
• the mail is sometimes late, and at the post office, workers are busy putting parcels in boxes.
• wreaths have been hung on neighborhood doors.
• the late afternoons are often sunny, and even though it's cold, they're a reminder of warmer months to come.
• we're buying new day planners and calendars.
Happy December!